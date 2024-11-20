Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Sells £1,215,375.84 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($57.56), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,542,355.13).

Diploma Trading Down 0.6 %

Diploma stock opened at GBX 4,149 ($52.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,399.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,263.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,853.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Diploma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,200 ($40.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,653 ($59.05).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,627.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital cut Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diploma

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.