DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DSV A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $106.33 on Monday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

