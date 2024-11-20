EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,295 shares of company stock worth $30,698,791 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

