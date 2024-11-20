EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. 352,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,883,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

