EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 396,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.