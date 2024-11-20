Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after acquiring an additional 634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Eaton by 31,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 476,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $363.83. 171,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,828. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.52 and a 12 month high of $373.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

