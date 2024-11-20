Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
