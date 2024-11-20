Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.