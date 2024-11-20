Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.93.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
