ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Head to Head Review

ECARX and Waystar are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECARX and Waystar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Waystar 0 0 11 0 3.00

Waystar has a consensus price target of $31.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Waystar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waystar is more favorable than ECARX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -22.01% N/A -30.30% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ECARX and Waystar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $5.46 billion 0.10 -$132.42 million ($0.50) -3.22 Waystar $791.01 million 6.71 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

Waystar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

Summary

Waystar beats ECARX on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack. The company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Black Sesame Technologies. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

