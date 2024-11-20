Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 240,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,534,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.