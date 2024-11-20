Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 19699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $359.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.