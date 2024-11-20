Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $394.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.83 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.63.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

