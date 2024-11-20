Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is MTM Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

LLY stock opened at $729.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $875.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

