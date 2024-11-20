Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,287 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after buying an additional 631,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $729.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

