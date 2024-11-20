Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.50. 144,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 106,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$260.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

