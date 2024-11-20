Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Energizer Trading Up 9.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ENR opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,660,000 after acquiring an additional 533,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 192.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Energizer by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 240,402 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 56.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 190,195 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.