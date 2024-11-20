Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 857.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

