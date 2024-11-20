Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $7.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 1,429,274 shares trading hands.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 392,862 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 94.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 309,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

