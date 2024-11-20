Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,075 shares during the quarter. Energy Services of America makes up about 0.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,439.60. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Kapourales sold 50,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 714,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,329.10. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Energy Services of America Profile

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.