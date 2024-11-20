Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.47. 3,971,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,316,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

