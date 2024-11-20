Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $89,100.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $923.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $943.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

