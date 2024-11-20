Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $915.67 and last traded at $920.40. 47,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 524,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $923.00.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $888.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $821.59. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

