Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DCOM FY2025 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.99. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,044,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,415,072. The trade was a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 143,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

