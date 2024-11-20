Etfidea LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Etfidea LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.79 and a 200 day moving average of $509.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $413.98 and a 12 month high of $551.73.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 93% Gain for Impinj Stock—Here’s Why It Could Climb Higher
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.