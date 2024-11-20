Etfidea LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Etfidea LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.79 and a 200 day moving average of $509.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $413.98 and a 12 month high of $551.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

