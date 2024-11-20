Etfidea LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.48 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

