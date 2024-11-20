Etfidea LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Etfidea LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $403.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.34 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.