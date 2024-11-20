Etfidea LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.