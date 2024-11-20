Etfidea LLC Takes $957,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

