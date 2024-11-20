EULAV Asset Management Acquires 34,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Post were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Post by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Post by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE POST opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.