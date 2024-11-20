EULAV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,680. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,075. The trade was a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,736 shares of company stock worth $9,471,510. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.