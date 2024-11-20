EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. EverCommerce’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,068,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,759.80. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,786. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 673.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.