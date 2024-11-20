EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $14,379,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.58. 2,468,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

