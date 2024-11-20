EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 136,279 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 136,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $16,205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,337,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 351,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

