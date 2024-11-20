EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 122,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,561. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
