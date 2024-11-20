EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,781. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

