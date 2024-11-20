EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DGRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,813. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

