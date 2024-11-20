EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $50,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 200,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,601. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.87 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.