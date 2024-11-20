EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. 87,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

