EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $1,746,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

