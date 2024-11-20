Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 5,739 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $16,815.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,718.43. The trade was a 14.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 198 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $449.46.

On Thursday, September 5th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $44,800.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 758,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,008. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Expensify by 100.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Expensify by 76.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

