Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

