Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for about 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,190. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

