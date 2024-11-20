Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 617,644 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,555,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

