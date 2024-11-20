Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $602,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $5,865,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

