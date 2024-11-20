Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Trimmed by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

