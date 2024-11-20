Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) EVP Lenore D. Williams Sells 11,305 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

