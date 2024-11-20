Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 67.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $219.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $168.73 and a one year high of $226.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

