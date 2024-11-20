Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $273.89. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

