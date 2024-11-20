Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.38.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $923.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $888.28 and its 200-day moving average is $821.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $943.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. This trade represents a 99.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

