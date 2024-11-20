Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,621 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,089.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 154,115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

